Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the May 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genfit by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 251,626 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Genfit in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genfit by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNFT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,914. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $186.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

