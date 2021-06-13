Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

GMAB opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

