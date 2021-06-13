Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 13th total of 13,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gerdau by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Gerdau by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.43. 9,203,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,569,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22. Gerdau has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

