GET Protocol Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.34 million and $991,725.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00010176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00801759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.09 or 0.08053180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083959 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.