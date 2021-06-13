GeyserCoin (GSR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $58,219.47 and approximately $7.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,333.58 or 2.19924253 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,518,620 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

