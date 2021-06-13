Ghost (GHOST) Reaches One Day Volume of $163,420.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Ghost has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $5.49 million and $163,420.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.96 or 0.00783492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.37 or 0.08069327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084783 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,569,063 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

