Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Giga-tronics stock remained flat at $$3.70 during trading hours on Friday. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964. The company has a market cap of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

