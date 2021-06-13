Gitcoin (GTC) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.40 or 0.00029281 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $161.85 million and approximately $67.48 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.16 or 0.00806974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.47 or 0.08110522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00084469 BTC.

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

