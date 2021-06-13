GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,141 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

