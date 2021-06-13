Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.