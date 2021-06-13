Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $179,706.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

