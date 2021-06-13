Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 173.6% in May

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the May 13th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $28.56 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $525,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 641,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65,617 shares in the last quarter.

