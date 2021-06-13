Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the May 13th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter.

GNOM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 87,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,981. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80.

