GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $8,953.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,005.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.59 or 0.06456992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $609.73 or 0.01563188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00437077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00151083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00666498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00434410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00338184 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

