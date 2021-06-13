GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.76. GMS posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 271,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 2.11.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

