GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $136.45 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $136.45 million and $378,806.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

