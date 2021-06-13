GoByte Price Tops $0.0496 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $474,904.95 and approximately $800.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.