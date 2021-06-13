GoChain (GO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.23 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $30.23 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,135,913,317 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,038,317 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

