GoChain Hits Market Cap of $27.78 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $27.78 million and $722,441.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,135,832,821 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,957,829 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

