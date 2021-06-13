Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

