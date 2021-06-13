Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the May 13th total of 912,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 585,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Golden Star Resources stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 361,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.88. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.