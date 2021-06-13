GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Tops $239,950.28

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $239,950.28 and $107.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007868 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000209 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

