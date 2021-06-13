Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 104,898 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of BeiGene worth $141,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after buying an additional 2,812,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 888.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.33.

BeiGene stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.91. The company had a trading volume of 118,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,472. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.80. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.16 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at $106,170,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.