Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 104,929 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,929 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Discover Financial Services worth $196,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. 1,572,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,457. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

