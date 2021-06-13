Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 459,394 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of IQVIA worth $189,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.44. 1,090,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,836. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $244.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

