Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 5,795 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $165,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $584.47. The company had a trading volume of 246,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,229. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $584.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

