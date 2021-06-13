Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,668 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Ameriprise Financial worth $142,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $258.56. 560,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.