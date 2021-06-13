Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Yum! Brands worth $134,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,061. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

