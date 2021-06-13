Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Guardant Health worth $211,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,650. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

