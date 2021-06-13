Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,964 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Insulet worth $143,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after acquiring an additional 150,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.45. 518,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,172.69 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $175.35 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

