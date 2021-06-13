Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 35,648 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Cadence Design Systems worth $190,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $129.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,394. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,214 shares of company stock worth $33,519,066. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

