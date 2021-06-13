Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,956,236 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 10.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $139,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 66,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,368. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32.

