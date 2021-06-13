Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,069,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Ameren worth $145,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.79. 1,440,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.99.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

