Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Zimmer Biomet worth $208,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 162,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 626,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $158.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,346. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

