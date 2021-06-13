Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $134.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.47% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $134,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,943,000 after buying an additional 888,348 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,344,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

EWC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

