Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $135.79 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,590,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,997 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.25% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $135,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 798,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,605. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

