Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $136.79 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.64% of Chart Industries worth $136,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.83. 266,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,161. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

