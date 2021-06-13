Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $142.05 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.39% of Colfax worth $142,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 1,464,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

