Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $143.16 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,344 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $143,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.