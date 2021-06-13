Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $145.84 Million Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.59% of Rexnord worth $145,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rexnord by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. 431,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

