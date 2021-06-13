Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $148.37 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $148,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.59. The company had a trading volume of 110,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.21. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $135.92 and a one year high of $192.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

