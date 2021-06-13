Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $169.20 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Welltower worth $169,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,601,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 29.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $79.68. 1,253,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

