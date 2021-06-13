Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $183.37 Million Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 179.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,617,313 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.38% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $183,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,747,000 after buying an additional 17,473,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,900,000 after buying an additional 9,324,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9,816.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,943,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,796 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $89,473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 93,251.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ BPY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.55. 5,272,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

