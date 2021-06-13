Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $203.43 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $203,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $300.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

