Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $211.64 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,385 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Aptiv worth $211,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 61.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Aptiv by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

NYSE APTV traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $156.76. 889,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.