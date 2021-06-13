Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,303 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Agilent Technologies worth $136,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.53. 995,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,953. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $143.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

