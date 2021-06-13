Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 778.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Coherent worth $143,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $82,481,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth $43,544,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $63,477,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $50,578,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.55. The company had a trading volume of 362,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,947. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.66. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

