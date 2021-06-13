Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $145,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

BAH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,097. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

