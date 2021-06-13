Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $145,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,763,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after buying an additional 1,296,120 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 1,367,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,421. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.