Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of BHP Group worth $179,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSE BBL traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $61.61. 1,368,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

